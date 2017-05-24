Cpl. Shipman Correctional Specialist of the Year

Corporal Donald J. Shipman, a corrections specialist with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton was recently selected as the American Correctional Association Military Corrections Committee Marine Corps Corrections Specialist of the Year Award for outstanding performance during calendar year 2016. He is scheduled to receive the award at the ACA Summer Conference in St. Louis, MO, 18– 22 Aug. 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)

