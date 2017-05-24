(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cpl. Shipman Correctional Specialist of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    Cpl. Shipman Correctional Specialist of the Year

    MCI-WEST MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Corporal Donald J. Shipman, a corrections specialist with Security and Emergency Services Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton was recently selected as the American Correctional Association Military Corrections Committee Marine Corps Corrections Specialist of the Year Award for outstanding performance during calendar year 2016. He is scheduled to receive the award at the ACA Summer Conference in St. Louis, MO, 18– 22 Aug. 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 19:19
    Photo ID: 3418285
    VIRIN: 170524-M-FK947-003
    Resolution: 4690x3127
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: MCI-WEST MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cpl. Shipman Correctional Specialist of the Year [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl Brandon Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Cpl. Shipman Correctional Specialist of the Year
    Cpl. Shipman Correctional Specialist of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Pendleton Marines wins top ACA honors

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Wisconsin
    MP
    Combat Camera
    Military police
    Brig
    H&S Bn
    MCB
    Court Yard
    Corrections Officer
    MCI-WEST
    Oak Creek
    Headquarters & Support Battalion
    Brandon Martinez
    Corrections Specialist
    Correctional Officer
    Brig Co.
    Brig Company
    Cpl Donald J. Shipman
    Correctional Specialist of the Year
    Correctional Specialist
    Training NCOIC
    Base Brig

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT