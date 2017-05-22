PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson engages with pilots assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing in the cockpit of a C-130 Hercules aircraft during her first base visit to Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., May 22, 2017. Wilson toured Peterson AFB on her first official base visit as secretary and learned about the numerous mission partners housed on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 11:34
|Photo ID:
|3417101
|VIRIN:
|170522-F-SO188-1356
|Resolution:
|5727x3823
|Size:
|8.76 MB
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visits Team Pete [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
