PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson engages with pilots assigned to the 302nd Airlift Wing in the cockpit of a C-130 Hercules aircraft during her first base visit to Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., May 22, 2017. Wilson toured Peterson AFB on her first official base visit as secretary and learned about the numerous mission partners housed on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:34 Photo ID: 3417101 VIRIN: 170522-F-SO188-1356 Resolution: 5727x3823 Size: 8.76 MB Location: CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visits Team Pete [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Dennis Hoffman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.