    Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visits Team Pete [Image 2 of 3]

    Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visits Team Pete

    CO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman  

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson engages with Airmen at the 16th Space Control Squadron during her first base visit as SECAF to Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., May 22, 2017. Wilson spent time meeting Airmen assigned to Air Force Space Command's only defensive space control unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 11:34
    TAGS

    SECAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Base visit
    space control
    Heather Wilson
    4th SPCS
    16th SPCS

