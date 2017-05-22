Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson visits Team Pete

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson engages with Airmen at the 16th Space Control Squadron during her first base visit as SECAF to Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., May 22, 2017. Wilson spent time meeting Airmen assigned to Air Force Space Command's only defensive space control unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dennis Hoffman)
