Pfc. Marquis Creggett, a Soldier assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, assembles a .50-caliber machine gun at a range in Djibouti, Africa, May 24, 2017. This range allows Soldiers to practice and continue their education on the weapons system by utilizing their skills during training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Eckert)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 08:08
|Photo ID:
|3416604
|VIRIN:
|170524-Z-XM050-006
|Resolution:
|2848x3573
|Size:
|6.06 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|MALVERN, AR, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Train on Machine Gun [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Victoria Eckert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT