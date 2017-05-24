(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Train on Machine Gun [Image 3 of 6]

    Soldiers Train on Machine Gun

    DJIBOUTI

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Spc. Victoria Eckert 

    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Pfc. Matthew Babb, a Soldier assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, loads a .50-caliber machine gun at a range in Djibouti, Africa, May 24, 2017. This range allows Soldiers to practice and continue their education on the weapons system by utilizing their skills during training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Eckert)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 08:08
    Photo ID: 3416600
    VIRIN: 170524-Z-XM050-004
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: BENTON, AR, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: MALVERN, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Train on Machine Gun [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Victoria Eckert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Soldier
    Machine Gun
    Arkansas National Guard
    CJTF-HOA
    Training

