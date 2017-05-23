170523-N-SF984-029
CAM RAHN, Vietnam (May 22, 2017) Senior leadership of the U.S., Japan, and Vietnam participate in a kagami biraki ceremony at the reception for Pacific Partnership 2017 Na Trang in the hangar bay aboard helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183). Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)
