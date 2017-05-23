170523-N-SF984-004

CAM RAHN, Vietnam (May 22, 2017) Ted Osius, the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, receives a tour of high speed transit vessel USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4) from Lt. jg. Emily Wilkin of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:34 Photo ID: 3416466 VIRIN: 170523-N-SF984-004 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 977.34 KB Location: CAM RAHN, VN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170523-N-SF984-004 [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.