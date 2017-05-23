(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170523-N-SF984-004 [Image 3 of 4]

    170523-N-SF984-004

    CAM RAHN, VIETNAM

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chelsea Milburn 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170523-N-SF984-004
    CAM RAHN, Vietnam (May 22, 2017) Ted Osius, the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam, receives a tour of high speed transit vessel USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4) from Lt. jg. Emily Wilkin of Pacific Partnership 2017. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chelsea Troy Milburn/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:34
    Photo ID: 3416466
    VIRIN: 170523-N-SF984-004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 977.34 KB
    Location: CAM RAHN, VN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170523-N-SF984-004 [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    "Pacific Partnership
    U.S. 7th Fleet"
    Vietnam
    "U.S. Navy
    C7F
    COMLOG Westpac
    Partnerships Matter
    USNS Fall River
    CTF73
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    PP17

