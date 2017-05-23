Joe Mantegna, who plays David Rossi on the television show "Criminal Minds," visits patients and staff members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 23. (Photos by Megan Garcia, Walter Reed Bethesda Command Communications)
|05.23.2017
|05.23.2017 19:08
|3414960
|170523-D-IL967-0004
|6000x4000
|1.92 MB
|BETHESDA, MD, US
This work, 'Criminal Minds' star visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 1 of 5], by Megan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
