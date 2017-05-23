(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Criminal Minds' star visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 4 of 5]

    'Criminal Minds' star visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Megan Garcia 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Joe Mantegna, who plays David Rossi on the television show "Criminal Minds," visits patients and staff members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 23. (Photos by Megan Garcia, Walter Reed Bethesda Command Communications)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:08
    Photo ID: 3414955
    VIRIN: 170523-D-IL967-0002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Criminal Minds' star visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Image 1 of 5], by Megan Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Bethesda
    Maryland
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
    Joe Mantegna
    Walter Reed Bethesda
    Criminal Minds

