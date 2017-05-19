Air transportation Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in a Port Dawg Memorial 5K run on Hickam Field, Hawaii, May 19, 2017. The run was part of a coordinated event with other air transportation units around the world to honor ‘port dawg’ Airmen who have passed away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:08 Photo ID: 3414941 VIRIN: 170519-F-ZT243-250 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.81 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A run to remember [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Heather Redman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.