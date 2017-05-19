A run to remember

Air transportation Airmen from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam participate in a Port Dawg Memorial 5K run on Hickam Field, Hawaii, May 19, 2017. The run was part of a coordinated event with other air transportation units around the world to honor ‘port dawg’ Airmen who have passed away. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman)
