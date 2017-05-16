(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve leader honors newest military enlistees [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Reserve leader honors newest military enlistees

    NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, addresses students, family members and guests during the sixth-annual Our Community Salutes recognition ceremony May 16 at the Cavaliers County Club in Newark, Delaware. Kok joined Wilmington University and the Delaware Chapter, Association of the United States Army in honoring more than 100 high-school students who have volunteered to enlist in all branches of the U.S. military following graduation.

    This work, Army Reserve leader honors newest military enlistees [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AUSA
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Army Reserve ambassador
    Association of the United States Army
    ARA
    Larence Kirby
    Our Community Salutes
    Troy D. Kok
    Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs
    Nicholas L. Cerchio III
    Cavaliers Country Club
    Wilmington University

