Army Reserve leader honors newest military enlistees

Nicholas L. Cerchio III, chairman of Our Community Salutes of Delaware and Army Reserve ambassador for Delaware, addresses students, family members and guests during the sixth-annual Our Community Salutes recognition ceremony May 16 at the Cavaliers County Club in Newark, Delaware. Cerchio joined Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command, as well as Wilmington University and the Delaware Chapter, Association of the United States Army in honoring more than 100 high-school students who have volunteered to enlist in all branches of the U.S. military following graduation.

