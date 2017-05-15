Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing Fire Protection Flight participate in an annual training exercise of Confined Space Rescue at the Pittsburgh International Airport’s Air Rescue and Firefighting facility May 15, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Brooks)

