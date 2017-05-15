(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Confined Space Rescue [Image 4 of 5]

    Confined Space Rescue

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen from the 171st Air Refueling Wing Fire Protection Flight participate in an annual training exercise of Confined Space Rescue at the Pittsburgh International Airport’s Air Rescue and Firefighting facility May 15, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    VIRIN: 170515-Z-TC737-048
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Confined Space Rescue [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Rescue
    Pittsburgh
    Air Force
    Fire Protection
    Confined Space
    171st

