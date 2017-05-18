NMCB 1 in Micronesia

KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (May 19, 2017) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Christopher Boughton, from Clayton, North Carolina, and Builder Constructionman Skylar Lunders, from Fort Collins, Colorado, dig at the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Walung Health Clinic project on Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, May 16, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka)

