    NMCB 1 in Micronesia [Image 3 of 4]

    NMCB 1 in Micronesia

    KOSRAE, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.17.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (May 17, 2017) Builder 3rd Class Alexander Zebro, from Mosinee, Wisconsin, pours concrete for the bond beam of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Walung Health Clinic project on Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, May 16, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 08:16
    Photo ID: 3412737
    VIRIN: 170517-N-ZZ054-070
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: KOSRAE, FM 
    Hometown: MOSINEE, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 in Micronesia [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

