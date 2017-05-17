KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (May 17, 2017) Builder 3rd Class Alexander Zebro, from Mosinee, Wisconsin, pours concrete for the bond beam of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Walung Health Clinic project on Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, May 16, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 08:16
|Photo ID:
|3412737
|VIRIN:
|170517-N-ZZ054-070
|Resolution:
|2560x1440
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|KOSRAE, FM
|Hometown:
|MOSINEE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NMCB 1 in Micronesia [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
