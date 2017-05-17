NMCB 1 in Micronesia

KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (May 17, 2017) Builder 3rd Class Alexander Zebro, from Mosinee, Wisconsin, pours concrete for the bond beam of the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Walung Health Clinic project on Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, May 16, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of U.S. Pacific Command. (U.S. Navy Photo by Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka)

