170523-N-WJ640-080 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (May 23, 2017) U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard service members participate in a lifeguard field training exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members and Vietnamese Lifeguards at Quang Truong 2-4 Square Beach during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa, May 23. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madailein Abbott)

This work, 170523-N-WJ640-080, by PO3 Madailein Abbott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.