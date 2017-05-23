(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170523-N-WJ640-053 [Image 5 of 10]

    170523-N-WJ640-053

    NHA TRANG, VIETNAM

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madailein Abbott 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170523-N-WJ640-053 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (May 23, 2017) U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard service members participate in a lifeguard field training exercise with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members and Vietnamese Lifeguards at Quang Truong 2-4 Square Beach during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa, May 23. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madailein Abbott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 06:50
    Photo ID: 3412581
    VIRIN: 170523-N-WJ640-053
    Resolution: 4465x2958
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: NHA TRANG, VN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170523-N-WJ640-053 [Image 1 of 10], by PO3 Madailein Abbott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

