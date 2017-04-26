Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers from the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participate in a knowledge board in front of battalion leadership during the unit’s Excellence in Logistics competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea April 27. The four-day long competition also had sustainers compete in several other tasks, including an Army physical fitness test; a written test that assessed logistics knowledge; weapons proficiency tests; chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) operations; utilizing communication equipment; and a six-mile ruck march to name a few. (Photo courtesy of the 101st BSB)

