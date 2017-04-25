(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition [Image 2 of 4]

    Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers from the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participate in an obstacle course as part of the battalion’s Excellence in Logistics competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea April 26. The four-day event tested the Soldiers in multiple areas, allowing them to showcase their skills in multifunctional logistics. (Photo courtesy of the 101st BSB)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 03:15
    Photo ID: 3412391
    VIRIN: 170426-A-XX000-001
    Resolution: 2369x1692
    Size: 945.32 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition
    Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition
    Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition
    Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Sustainment
    Logistics
    Sustainers
    Competition
    1st Infantry Division
    101st Brigade Support Battalion
    Camp Humphreys
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Excellence in Logistics

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT