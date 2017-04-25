Sustainers compete in Excellence in Logistics competition

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Soldiers from the 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, participate in an obstacle course as part of the battalion’s Excellence in Logistics competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea April 26. The four-day event tested the Soldiers in multiple areas, allowing them to showcase their skills in multifunctional logistics. (Photo courtesy of the 101st BSB)

