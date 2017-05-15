(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Birds of a feather: brother promotes sister via VTC

    RP, GERMANY

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Staci Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joseph McFall, 52 Fighter Wing commander, promotes his sister, Theresa Goodman, to the rank of colonel via video teleconferencing technology, May 15, 2017 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Goodman is a medical inspector at the Air Force Inspection Agency headquarters at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, 5296 miles away from Spangdahlem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Staci Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 02:46
    Photo ID: 3412258
    VIRIN: 170515-F-VY794-0047
    Resolution: 4653x3097
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Birds of a feather: brother promotes sister via VTC [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Staci Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    promotion

