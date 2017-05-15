Birds of a feather: brother promotes sister via VTC

Col. Joseph McFall, 52 Fighter Wing commander, promotes his sister, Theresa Goodman, to the rank of colonel via video teleconferencing technology, May 15, 2017 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Goodman is a medical inspector at the Air Force Inspection Agency headquarters at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, 5296 miles away from Spangdahlem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Staci Miller)

