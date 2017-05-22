PUGET SOUND, Wash. (May 22, 2017) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) transits the Hood Canal as it returns to its homeport following a strategic deterrent patrol. Louisiana is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:43
|Photo ID:
|3410570
|VIRIN:
|170522-N-UD469-066
|Resolution:
|3933x2809
|Size:
|1016.44 KB
|Location:
|BANGOR, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
