USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

PUGET SOUND, Wash. (May 22, 2017) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) transits the Hood Canal as it returns to its homeport following a strategic deterrent patrol. Louisiana is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)

