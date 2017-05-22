(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    PUGET SOUND, Wash. (May 22, 2017) The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) transits the Hood Canal as it returns to its homeport following a strategic deterrent patrol. Louisiana is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Smith/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:43
    Photo ID: 3410568
    VIRIN: 170522-N-UD469-021
    Resolution: 3244x2155
    Size: 751.05 KB
    Location: BANGOR, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor [Image 1 of 4], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ballistic-missile
    Puget Sound
    USS Louisiana
    Hood Canal
    SSBN 743
    Ohio Class

