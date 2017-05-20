Lt. Col. Joseph S. Miller, a Tampa, Florida resident, assumed command of the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Col. Charles R. Phariss, at the Silvestre Herrera U.S. Army Reserve Center May 20. Col. Jean E. Henderson, 505th Tactical Theater Signal Brigade commander, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, was present to transfer the unit colors to Miller from Phariss, who had led the unit for two years.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:37
|Photo ID:
|3410556
|VIRIN:
|170520-A-VA095-242
|Resolution:
|1651x2083
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
