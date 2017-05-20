(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Lt. Col. Joseph S. Miller, a Tampa, Florida resident, assumed command of the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Col. Charles R. Phariss, at the Silvestre Herrera U.S. Army Reserve Center May 20. Col. Jean E. Henderson, 505th Tactical Theater Signal Brigade commander, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, was present to transfer the unit colors to Miller from Phariss, who had led the unit for two years.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:37
    Photo ID: 3410556
    VIRIN: 170520-A-VA095-242
    Resolution: 1651x2083
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

