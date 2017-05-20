Lt. Col. Joseph S. Miller, a Tampa, Florida resident, assumed command of the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion from Col. Charles R. Phariss, at the Silvestre Herrera U.S. Army Reserve Center May 20. Col. Jean E. Henderson, 505th Tactical Theater Signal Brigade commander, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, was present to transfer the unit colors to Miller from Phariss, who had led the unit for two years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:37 Photo ID: 3410556 VIRIN: 170520-A-VA095-242 Resolution: 1651x2083 Size: 1.15 MB Location: MESA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.