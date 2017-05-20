(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB [Image 2 of 3]

    Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Col. Charles R. Phariss, the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion outgoing commander, Col. Jean E. Henderson, 505th Tactical Theater Signal Brigade commander, and Lt. Col. Joseph S. Miller, a Tampa, Florida resident and the 98th ESB incoming commander, were in attendance at the Silvestre Herrera U.S. Army Reserve Center May 20, during a change of command ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:37
    Photo ID: 3410554
    VIRIN: 170520-A-VA095-135
    Resolution: 3280x2507
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Nevada
    Pentagon
    Las Vegas
    Mesa
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    Prescott
    Arizona
    Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
    98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    505th Tactical Theater Signal Brigade

