Col. Charles R. Phariss, the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion outgoing commander, Col. Jean E. Henderson, 505th Tactical Theater Signal Brigade commander, and Lt. Col. Joseph S. Miller, a Tampa, Florida resident and the 98th ESB incoming commander, were in attendance at the Silvestre Herrera U.S. Army Reserve Center May 20, during a change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 18:37
|Photo ID:
|3410554
|VIRIN:
|170520-A-VA095-135
|Resolution:
|3280x2507
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB [Image 1 of 3], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB
LEAVE A COMMENT