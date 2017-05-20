Lt. Col. Miller assumes command of the 98th ESB

Col. Charles R. Phariss, the 98th Expeditionary Signal Battalion outgoing commander, Col. Jean E. Henderson, 505th Tactical Theater Signal Brigade commander, and Lt. Col. Joseph S. Miller, a Tampa, Florida resident and the 98th ESB incoming commander, were in attendance at the Silvestre Herrera U.S. Army Reserve Center May 20, during a change of command ceremony.

