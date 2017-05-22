Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher speaks to Marines assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft wing during a Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, May 22, 2017. BAAMREX, held at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic facilities, is an exercise designed for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing command staff to rehearse and execute Tactical Air Command Center operations in a simulated combat environment. Specifically, BAAMREX is an opportunity for Marines of 2nd MAW, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and other units to rehearse key events of Bold Alligator 17. Thresher is the II Marine Expeditionary Force sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)

2nd MEB Commanding General Visits BAAMREX Marines