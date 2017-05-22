(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd MEB Commanding General Visits BAAMREX Marines [Image 2 of 5]

    2nd MEB Commanding General Visits BAAMREX Marines

    JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Samuel Stephenson 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher speaks to Marines assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft wing during a Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, May 22, 2017. BAAMREX, held at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic facilities, is an exercise designed for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing command staff to rehearse and execute Tactical Air Command Center operations in a simulated combat environment. Specifically, BAAMREX is an opportunity for Marines of 2nd MAW, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and other units to rehearse key events of Bold Alligator 17. Thresher is the II Marine Expeditionary Force sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 18:22
    Photo ID: 3410544
    VIRIN: 170522-M-AF202-0046
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 13.09 MB
    Location: JOINT EXPEDITIONARY BASE LITTLE CREEK, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MEB Commanding General Visits BAAMREX Marines [Image 1 of 5], by 2LT Samuel Stephenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    tour
    general
    Gen.
    joint expeditionary base little creek
    Marines
    1 star
    BAAMREX
    Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise

