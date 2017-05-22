2nd MEB Commanding General Visits BAAMREX Marines

Brig. Gen. Robert Castellvi and Rear Adm. Roy Kitchener pose for a photo during a Bold Alligator Aviation Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, VA, May 22, 2017. The two met during the joint exercise to discuss the phasing of command and control from ship to shore, which will facilitate access from the ACE Commander to his employable units to support the troops on the ground during Bold Alligator 17. BAAMREX, held at the Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic facilities, is an exercise designed for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing command staff to rehearse and execute Tactical Air Command Center operations in a simulated combat environment. Specifically, BAAMREX is an opportunity for Marines of 2nd MAW, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, 2nd Marine Division, and Sailors from Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and other units to rehearse key events of Bold Alligator 17. Castellvi is the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade commanding General and Kitchener is the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 2. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Koby I. Saunders)

