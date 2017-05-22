Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division compete in a boxing tournament during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017. ( U.S. Army photo by Spc. Houston Graham)
During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combative, boxing, a best squad competition for bragging rights and a shot at “Best Battalion.” All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. This year’s All American Week theme is, “Celebrating a Century of Service!”
This work, AAW100: Boxing Tournament, by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
