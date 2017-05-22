(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAW100: Boxing Tournament [Image 5 of 13]

    AAW100: Boxing Tournament

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Airborne Division compete in a boxing tournament during All American Week 100 at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017. ( U.S. Army photo by Spc. Houston Graham)

    During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combative, boxing, a best squad competition for bragging rights and a shot at “Best Battalion.” All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. This year’s All American Week theme is, “Celebrating a Century of Service!”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 15:38
    Photo ID: 3409870
    VIRIN: 170522-A-PP072-010
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW100: Boxing Tournament [Image 1 of 13], by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

