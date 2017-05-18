(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VING and PRNG team up to feed the force

    VING and PRNG team up to feed the force

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Chenelle Brady 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The 651st Maintenance Company, Virgin Islands Army National Guard and the FSSC 130th Engineer Battalion, Puerto Rico Army National Guard come together as a team to help prepare hot cooked meals for military personnel during Vigilant Guard training exercise, May 18, 2017. Vigilant Guard 17-03 is a joint natural disaster response exercise hosted by the VING and U.S. Northern Command from May 15-19.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:40
    Photo ID: 3409144
    VIRIN: 170518-A-PA303-013
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1016.79 KB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING and PRNG team up to feed the force [Image 1 of 2], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    VING and PRNG team up to feed the force
    VING and PRNG team up to feed the force

