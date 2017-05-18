VING and PRNG team up to feed the force

The 651st Maintenance Company, Virgin Islands Army National Guard and the FSSC 130th Engineer Battalion, Puerto Rico Army National Guard come together as a team to help prepare hot cooked meals for military personnel during Vigilant Guard training exercise, May 18, 2017. Vigilant Guard 17-03 is a joint natural disaster response exercise hosted by the VING and U.S. Northern Command from May 15-19.
