The 651st Maintenance Company, Virgin Islands Army National Guard and the FSSC 130th Engineer Battalion, Puerto Rico Army National Guard come together as a team to help prepare hot cooked meals for military personnel during Vigilant Guard training exercise, May 17, 2017. Vigilant Guard 17-03 is a joint natural disaster response exercise hosted by the VING and U.S. Northern Command from May 15-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:40 Photo ID: 3409143 VIRIN: 170517-A-PA303-002 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VING and PRNG team up to feed the force [Image 1 of 2], by PFC Chenelle Brady, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.