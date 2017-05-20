(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Sailors Participate in Hotokenuma Beach Cleanup [Image 1 of 2]

    Misawa Sailors Participate in Hotokenuma Beach Cleanup

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Delcore 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170520-N-EC644-025 MISAWA, Japan (May 20, 2017) Sailors stationed at Misawa Airbase pick up trash and debris during Lake Ogawara's Annual Hotokenuma Beach Cleanup in Misawa, Japan. Sailors stationed and deployed at Misawa Air Base, along with local civilians, volunteered to clean up the area which is connected to the fields and marshes where birds, known as Japanese marsh warblers, nest. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ryan C. Delcore/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 23:01
    Photo ID: 3407616
    VIRIN: 170520-N-EC644-025
    Resolution: 4000x2858
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
