Misawa Sailors Participate in Hotokenuma Beach Cleanup

170520-N-EC644-020 MISAWA, Japan (May 20, 2017) Constructionman Blake Lyster, attached to Public Works Department Misawa, picks up trash and debris during Lake Ogawara's Annual Hotokenuma Beach Cleanup in Misawa, Japan. Lyster was one of many Sailors stationed and deployed at Misawa Air Base who along with local civilians volunteered to clean up the area which is connected to the fields and marshes where birds, known as Japanese marsh warblers, nest. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ryan C. Delcore/Released)

