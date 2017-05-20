Leaders from the Marysville-based 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the Tacoma-based 654th Regional Support Group were recognized for their dedication during a retirement ceremony May 20 at the Marysville Armed Forces Reserve Center, in Marysville, Washington.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 19:49
|Photo ID:
|3407525
|VIRIN:
|170520-A-AZ289-0826
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|MARYSVILLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT