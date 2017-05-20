Leaders from the Marysville-based 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the Tacoma-based 654th Regional Support Group were recognized for their dedication during a retirement ceremony May 20 at the Marysville Armed Forces Reserve Center, in Marysville, Washington.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.21.2017 19:49 Photo ID: 3407522 VIRIN: 170520-A-AZ289-0896 Resolution: 3768x2576 Size: 4.15 MB Location: MARYSVILLE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Retirement Ceremony [Image 1 of 4], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.