STEM students learn about engineering on dam tour

A group of students and teachers from Martin Luther King, Maplewood, Hillsboro, and Nashville School of the Arts High schools and four college students from Tennessee State University during their visit May 4. A team of engineering professionals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District welcomed the group for a Corps career overview and tour of the Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Hendersonville, Tenn. (Photo by Mark Rankin)

