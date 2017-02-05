(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    STEM students learn about engineering on dam tour [Image 1 of 3]

    STEM students learn about engineering on dam tour

    OLD HICKORY, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    A group of students and teachers from Martin Luther King, Maplewood, Hillsboro, and Nashville School of the Arts High schools and four college students from Tennessee State University during their visit May 4. A team of engineering professionals from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District welcomed the group for a Corps career overview and tour of the Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Hendersonville, Tenn. (Photo by Mark Rankin)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 18:45
    Photo ID: 3407470
    VIRIN: 170504-A-BO243-018
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.63 MB
    Location: OLD HICKORY, TN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM students learn about engineering on dam tour [Image 1 of 3], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USACE
    Science
    Corps of Engineers
    STEM
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Engineering and Math
    Technolgoy

