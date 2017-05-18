(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-135 Arrival [Image 2 of 7]

    KC-135 Arrival

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., taxis to its parking spot May 18, 2017 at Travis AFB, Calif. The KC-135 was part of a group of eight aircraft that flew to Travis to avoid extreme weather in the Midwest. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 12:53
    Photo ID: 3407099
    VIRIN: 170518-F-YM354-0194
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 Arrival [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt James Hodgman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    weather
    Stratotanker
    Travis Air Force Base
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    california
    air force
    U.S. Air Force
    kansas
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    rapid global mobility
    global reach

