KC-135 Arrival

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 22nd Air Refueling Wing at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., taxis to its parking spot May 18, 2017 at Travis AFB, Calif. The KC-135 was part of a group of eight aircraft that flew to Travis to avoid extreme weather in the Midwest. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman)
