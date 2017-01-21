(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boy Scout Troop 88 visits U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys [Image 1 of 2]

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph D Moore 

    8th Army

    Boy Scout Troop 88 visits U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (Camp Humphreys) to take classes on various aircraft, tour military aviation facilities and experience CH-47F and UH-60 virtual helicopter simulators in order to receive their Aviation Merit Badge, Jan. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lee, Kyeong-min, Eighth Army Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boy Scout Troop 88 visits U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Joseph D Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

