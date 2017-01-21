Boy Scout Troop 88 visits U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (Camp Humphreys) to take classes on various aircraft, tour military aviation facilities and experience CH-47F and UH-60 virtual helicopter simulators in order to receive their Aviation Merit Badge, Jan. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lee, Kyeong-min, Eighth Army Public Affairs)
