Boy Scout Troop 88 visits U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys (Camp Humphreys) to take classes on various aircraft, tour military aviation facilities and experience CH-47F and UH-60 virtual helicopter simulators in order to receive their Aviation Merit Badge, Jan. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Lee, Kyeong-min, Eighth Army Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 01.21.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boy Scout Troop 88 visits U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Joseph D Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.