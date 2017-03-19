(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel [Image 1 of 10]

    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony L Taylor 

    85th Support Command

    An Army Reserve Soldier reviews her target while using an M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun during a weapons qualification at the Operation Cold Steel exercise conducted at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Mar. 19, 2017. Operation Cold Steel is the U.S. Army Reserve’s first large-scale live-fire training and crew-served weapons qualification and validation exercise. Cold Steel is an important step in ensuring that America’s Army Reserve units and Soldiers are trained and ready to deploy on short-notice and bring combat-ready and lethal firepower in support of the Total Army and Joint Force partners anywhere in the world. 475 crews with an estimated 1,600 Army Reserve Soldiers will certify in M2, M19 and M240 Bravo gunner platforms across 12-day rotations through the seven-week exercise. In support of the Total Army Force, First Army Master Gunners participated in Cold Steel to provide expertise in crew level gunnery qualifications, and to develop Vehicle Crew Evaluator training, preparing units here and when they return to their home stations to conduct crew served weapons training and vehicle crew gunnery at the unit-level.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Master Sgt. Anthony L. Taylor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 01:45
    Photo ID: 3243659
    VIRIN: 170319-A-KL464-037
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel [Image 1 of 10], by MSG Anthony L Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel
    Army Reserve Soldiers fire up their combat effectiveness at Cold Steel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Wisconsin
    service members
    M19
    Illinois
    FORSCOM
    1st Army
    testing
    M2
    M240B
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Command
    USARC
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    validation
    evaluation
    Army Reserve Command
    Army Reserve
    military
    First Army
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    Fort McCoy
    Arlington Heights
    84th Training Command
    federal reserve
    training events
    86th Training Division
    85th Support Command
    2017
    operational reserve
    gunnery range
    crew-served weapons qualification
    gunnery table
    Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey
    MSG Anthony L. Taylor
    OpColdSteel17
    Operation Cold Steel
    AERF
    America's Army Reserve
    Army Early Response Force
    combat ready and lethal force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT