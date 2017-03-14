A C-130H Hercules lands, returning from Exercise Cope North Guam March 14, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The exercise aims to cultivate regional ties and seeks to enhance the Air Force’s interoperability with allied forces in the Endo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3243638 VIRIN: 170307-F-EZ530-177 Resolution: 1824x1218 Size: 1.16 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Return From Cope North [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.