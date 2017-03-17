Retreat Spring 2017

Members of the 374th Operations Group salute during a retreat ceremony March 17, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The retreat ceremony serves as a way to pay respect to the flag and signals the end of the official duty day with the playing of the U.S. national anthem while lowering and folding the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

