(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retreat Spring 2017 [Image 2 of 2]

    Retreat Spring 2017

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 374th Operations Group salute during a retreat ceremony March 17, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The retreat ceremony serves as a way to pay respect to the flag and signals the end of the official duty day with the playing of the U.S. national anthem while lowering and folding the flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 22:03
    Photo ID: 3243482
    VIRIN: 170318-F-EZ530-057
    Resolution: 3687x5531
    Size: 9.5 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retreat Spring 2017 [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Retreat Spring 2017
    Retreat Spring 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    374th Operations Group
    Yokota Air Base
    Retreat
    374th Airlift Wing
    374 OG
    PACF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT