    WTI 2-17 TRM Class [Image 1 of 4]

    WTI 2-17 TRM Class

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clare Shaffer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Combat Camera

    Mr. Beard, former Marine Corps aviator addresses students attending Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17 and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) staff during a tactical risk management (TRM) period of instruction at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2017. WTI is a seven week event hosted by MAWTS-1. MAWTS-1 provides standardized tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing Aviation Weapons and Tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare Shaffer)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 19:43
    Photo ID: 3243350
    VIRIN: 170315-M-CD121-034
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1011.69 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WTI 2-17 TRM Class [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Clare Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TRM a top priority for MAWTS-1 and the WTI curriculum.

    SAFETY
    MARINE AVIATION
    MAWTS-1
    MARINE AVIATION WEAPONS AND TACTICS SQUADRON ONE
    TACTICAL RISK MANAGEMENT
    USTECOM
    TRM

