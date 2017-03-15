WTI 2-17 TRM Class

Mr. Beard, former Marine Corps aviator addresses students attending Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17 and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) staff during a tactical risk management (TRM) period of instruction at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2017. WTI is a seven week event hosted by MAWTS-1. MAWTS-1 provides standardized tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing Aviation Weapons and Tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare Shaffer)

