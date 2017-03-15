(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WTI 2-17 TRM Class [Image 3 of 4]

    WTI 2-17 TRM Class

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clare Shaffer 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Combat Camera

    Steven Kotler, author of Rise of Superman and Stealing Fire, addresses students attending Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course (WTI) 2-17 and Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) staff during a tactical risk management (TRM) period of instruction at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., March 15, 2017. WTI is a seven week event hosted by MAWTS-1. MAWTS-1 provides standardized tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing Aviation Weapons and Tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clare Shaffer)

    This work, WTI 2-17 TRM Class [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Clare Shaffer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

