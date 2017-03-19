(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    JBER personnel compete in Slush Cup [Image 3 of 13]

    JBER personnel compete in Slush Cup

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson personnel and families participate in the Slush Cup at the Hillberg Ski Area, March 19, 2017. The Slush Cup is an annual event where skiers and snowboarders try to make it across a slush pond without falling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER personnel compete in Slush Cup [Image 1 of 13], by A1C Valerie Monroy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

