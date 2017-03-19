JBER personnel compete in Slush Cup

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson personnel and families participate in the Slush Cup at the Hillberg Ski Area, March 19, 2017. The Slush Cup is an annual event where skiers and snowboarders try to make it across a slush pond without falling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valerie Monroy)

